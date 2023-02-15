Keeping it a secret from families, two Uttar Pradesh residents left for Goa on a sojourn. The duo entered the waters for a swim after having dinner and cocktails, but fate took its turn and they were found lifeless on Palolem beach on Valentine’s Day.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Supriya Dubey and 27-year-old Vibhu Sharma, residents of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that they were washed up on the Ourem stretch of the beach at different times and different locations.

Police said that Dubey and Sharma were relatives and were vacationing in Goa for the last couple of days, without informing their families. While Dubey worked in a private company in Bengaluru, Sharma worked in Delhi.

On Monday night, the locals spotted them roaming near Palolem beach. Police said that Dubey was found lifeless on the beach at around 7 am on Tuesday morning.

They added that they were unable to identify her, until they found a mobile phone on the beach, and unlocked it using her fingerprint.

According to local reports, the police obtained information about the deceased from the phone, and learnt that she was staying at a resort in the vicinity.

A report in Herald Goa stated that Sharma’s body was found floating in the water in the afternoon, a short distance away from where Dubey washed up. The police believe that Dubey was drowning in the water, and Sharma was trying to rescue her when he also drowned.

The report further stated that police have ruled out foul play, as they found the couple’s belongings intact in their hotel room, as well as jewellery on Dubey’s body.

The report quoted sources as saying that they had eaten dinner on Monday night and celebrated with a few cocktails before heading towards the beach. Some foreigners informed the police that they had heard some faint calls for help post-midnight, but were not sure of what they had heard.

The Canacona police have sent their bodies to the South Goa District Hospital for post mortem.

