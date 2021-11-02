Home » News » India » Kejriwal Govt Building Replica of Ayodhya Ram Temple at Delhi Stadium, To Be Unveiled on Diwali

Kejriwal government’s move comes after his visit to Ayodhya on October 26 where he had offered prayers to Lord Ram. (News18)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the citizens to participate in the ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 7pm on November 4 on Diwali.

Rupashree Nanda| CNN-News18
Updated: November 02, 2021, 16:13 IST

The Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal is planning a grand celebration on Diwali on November 4, with a miniature replica of Ram Temple being built at Tyagraj Sports Complex. Last year, the chief minister and his cabinet conducted a Puja at Akshardham Temple on Diwali.

Kejriwal has appealed to the citizens to participate in the ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 7pm on November 4. The CM also urged people to stay away from bursting firecrackers and remain indoors.

The replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple being built at the Tyagaraj stadium will be 30-feet high and 80-feet wide. A raised platform on the ground is also being constructed, which will be used for seating and conducting other ceremonies, which will include Ganesh Vandana by Geeta Chandran and her troupe, Diwali Maha Puja by the priests of Jhandewalan temple and Bhajan recitation by noted singer Anuradha Paudwal.

Tarishi Sharma, who looks after culture and languages in deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s office said, “We started with the thought of a light and sound show in the Connaught Place three years ago to give people a sense of a community on Diwali. The intent is to divert people away from crackers and towards the true essence of what the festival stands for."

Interestingly, Kejriwal government’s move comes after his visit to Ayodhya on October 26 where he offered prayers to Lord Ram. On his return to Delhi, he announced free pilgrimage to Ayodhya Ram Temple for senior citizens under ‘Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’.

This is being seen as Aam Aadmi Party’s challenge to the BJP on the latter’s core appeal amongst Hindus and underlines yet again, Kejriwal’s intent to tap into the majoritarian sentiment around Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple.

Rupashree Nanda Rupashree Nanda, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, has over 15 years of experience in TV journalism. She covers Aam Aadmi Party, Left, agriculture, rural development, labour, food and public distribution and consumer affairs. She has reported on the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict zones in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the Anna Hazare agitation in Delhi, elections in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Her debut documentary ‘Harvest of Hunger’ won two National Awards for Best Investigative Documentary and Best Editing. She has won the Chameli Devi Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person in 2007, and the Ramnath Goenka Award for Uncovering India Invisible in 2012. Follow her @rupashreenanda

first published: November 02, 2021, 16:08 IST