Kerala: 2 Fire Officials Suspended, 3 Transferred for Giving Safety Training to PFI Activists

Two fire department officials were suspended and three were transferred, as a controversy broke out over imparting firefighting training to Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in Kerala’s Ernakulum district.

On March 30, the fire and rescue personnel reportedly conducted a training session for PFI activists as part of a programme organised by the outfit in Aluva.

The regional fire officer and district fire officer have been suspended pending enquiry.

Images of the training session went viral following which state fire force chief B Sandhya ordered an investigation into the matter. The matter came to light after Bharatiya Janata Party state chief K Surendran posted the images on Twitter, saying the Left government was giving red carpet welcome to “jihadi forces".

The Congress and BJP leaders sought action against officials who imparted the training.

Sadhya submitted the report to the state, alleging lapses on part of the five personnel on the basis of which the action was taken.

Meanwhile, Kerala fire and rescue services director general has issued a circular prohibiting rescue training programmes for political and religious outfits. The circular also warned of action against staff conducting such training.

The circular said the incident was viewed seriously and hence the circular was issued.

