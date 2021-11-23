Kerala: 35-Year-Old Married Woman Arrested for Splashing Acid on Lover Over Unrequited Love

A 27- year-old man lost his vision as a 35-year-old married woman splashed acid on him over unrequited love. The woman, identified as Sheeba from Adimali in Idukki, was arrested from her husband’s house after the police identified her from CCTV visuals. Sheeba poured acid on Arun Kumar, from Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, last Tuesday.

As per reports, Arun lost sight of one eye following the attack that happened near the St Antony’s Catholic Church Adimali around 10 am on Tuesday.

Both had met through Facebook two years ago and developed a relationship. Later, Sheeba had shifted to Arun’s native place to work as a home nurse and both were in close contact, according to police. However, Arun tried to end the relationship when he came to know that she is already married and a mother of two. One of her children had committed suicide five months ago. Sheeba invited Arun to Adimali, after coming to know that he was searching for another alliance. Arun came to the hill town, 260 km away from Thiruvananthapuram, along with his friends.

Sheeba poured the acid, she had brought with her, on Arun’s face while the duo was engaged in conversation in a compound. Sheeba also received some burns on her face when Arun tried to evade the acid attack. She took shelter at her husband’s house and told him that she got the burns from hot water while cooking rice. Arun and his friends left the area and sought first aid at a private hospital in Angamaly.

The police took his statement from the hospital after a complaint was lodged. The police collected the CCTV visuals of the incident from the area. Following this, Sheeba was taken into custody from her husband’s home. Arun was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

