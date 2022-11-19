Kerala: 4, Including Woman, Held For Gang-Rape of 19-Year-Old Model in Moving Car; Police Seize Vehicle

A 19-year-old women was gang-raped inside a moving car in Kerala’s Kochi after she collapsed post attending night club party on Thursday night.

Four people, including one women have been arrested in the crime. The vehicle in which the incident took place has also been seized by the police.

The girl, a model by profession, was drinking at party after which she reportedly collapsed and was carried inside a car, where she was raped.

The men were natives of Kodungallur and the girl hails from Kasaragod. The girl was introduced to the men by her friend, the fourth accused in the case.

Advertisement

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that the group came in the car, drank and went back in the car.

“The survivor is a 19-year-old. She was told that it was a dj party. According to her statement it was in the car she was assaulted," Nagaraju added.

“Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate this morning.

Read all the Latest India News here