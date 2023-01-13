Kerala: 52-year-old Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Students in School

A teacher in Kerala’s Kannur district has been arrested for sexually assaulting a student and misbehaving with over 20 other children. The students told about the incidents in their counselling sessions.

The accused, identified as Faizal was teaching the higher secondary classes at a school in Thaliparamba.

The issue came into public purview after over 20 students opened up to their counsellor telling that the teacher had misbehaved with them.

Following their sessions, the school informed Childline India Foundation, following which the police were called to take stock of the situation.

The police has registered five cases based on the statements of five students of classes 6 and 7. The police continue to take statements from more children and dig deeper into the matter.

For now, a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and section 7, 8, 9, 10 of POCSO Act.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

