Kerala Akshaya AK 519 Lottery Result For October 13: Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala lottery department will be running the lucky draw for the Akshaya AK 519 tickets on Wednesday. The lucky draw will take place this afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The winning list of Akshaya AK 519 lottery winners will be announced at 4pm and can be viewed on the official website of Kerala lottery department: www.keralalotteryresult.net

For those who wish to watch the lucky draw simultaneously as it unfolds in real time, the website also has the option of viewing a live stream which will begin at 3pm. The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 519 lucky draw will receive Rs 70 lakh while the second and third prize winners of Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK 519 lottery 13.10.2021 Lottery are ending with:

1607 1670 1067 1076

1760 1706 6107 6170

6017 6071 6710 6701

0167 0176 0617 0671

0716 0761 7160 7106

7610 7601 7016 7061

Prize winners of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK 519 lucky draw must verify the winning numbers of today’s Kerala lottery lucky draw in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the winning ticket numbers for Akshaya AK 519 lucky draw are confirmed, winners must submit the winning tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days. Winners must also note that they will receive the prize money after the deduction of taxes if the amount won comes under the deductible bracket.

Winners of Akshaya AK 519 lucky draw who have won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or less can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Meanwhile, those winners of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK 519 lucky draw who have won a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets at a bank or government lottery office along with their valid identification proofs for the claim. The next lucky draw will be held on Thursday for Karunya Plus KN-390 tickets.

