One person has been taken into custody by Kerala Police in connection with provocative slogan raised by a boy allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march in state’s Alappuzah district last week.

Case registered against PFI Alappuzha district president, secretary and other persons under section 153A of IPC, police said.

Kerala Police launched a probe after a video of PFI’s “Save the republic" rally held on May 21, in which a boy could be seen raising provocative slogans, went viral on social media.

In the purported video doing the rounds, a boy, perched on the shoulders of an adult, can be seen shouting provocative slogans as others repeat in chorus.

The PFI, in an internal note, which was made available to the media, said such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and would look into the matter. “We have given approved slogans which were to be raised in the public rally at Alappuzha. Thousands of party workers and others joined the rally protesting against the RSS. The visual of a boy raising slogans came to our notice now. Those slogans were not approved or given by the organisers of the rally. It’s not the policy of the organisation to provoke or raise provocative slogans," PFI State secretary C A Raoof said in the note.

Raoof said steps would be taken to avoid such shortcomings. Hours before the PFI rally, Bajrang Dal workers took out a “shaurya rally" in Alappuzha raising slogans that “the country cannot be handed over to anti-nationals and communalists".

Last year, Alappuzha witnessed back-to-back killings of a state leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, and a state BJP leader within 12 hours.

