Kerala Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Against Centre’s Move to Sell LIC Shares

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution against the Centre’s move to sell LIC shares. The resolution, moved by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, asked the Centre to not privatise LIC and retain the institution.

The resolution stated that the insurance behemoth, which was started in 1956 with a capital of Rs 5 crore, has been performing well in the public sector and as of March 31, 2021, its value is Rs 38,04,610 crore. This amount is equivalent to the central government’s 1-year total budget estimate. This points to the strength and growth of the LIC, according to the resolution.

“After all the expenses from the income is deducted, LIC makes a savings of about 4 lakh crore rupees on an average every year. This is used for the development activities of the people," it stated.

The investment by LIC for the benefit of society till now has been Rs 36,76,170.31 crore, the resolution said, adding that the LIC is among the leading organisations in the world for settlement of claims as well a number of policies.

As a public sector undertaking, LIC has been protecting the interest of policy-holders, who are given 95% of profit as a bonus. “This is higher than what private companies provide. It’s important to note that while 24% of LIC offices are in rural areas, private companies have only a 3% presence in rural areas," it said.

The resolution stated that the central government is trying to justify its stand by stating that only 5% of the shares are being offered through IPO for now and that this isn’t privatisation. The resolution said that it is obvious that the sale of shares is the first step to privatisation, which is the ultimate aim of the government.

It added that the Union government has modified the LIC Act without a detailed discussion or examination in Parliament by including it in the finance bill.

The Centre, in February, had filed draft papers with capital market regulator SEBI for selling a 5 per cent stake in LIC through an initial public offering. The IPO is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India and no fresh issue of shares by LIC.

