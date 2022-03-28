Kerala Bharatanatyam Dancer Denied Permission to Perform in Temple Festival for Being 'Non-Hindu'

Dancer Mansiya VP on Monsay said she was denied permission to perform Bharatanatyam dance at Koodalmanikyam temple festivel in Kerala’s Thrissur district as she was not a Hindu. Her dance performance was scheduled for April 21 from 4 pm to 5 pm and a notice was also issued. But yesterday, she was told by the programme committee convenor that she cannot perform.

Taking to Facebook to narrate her ordeal, Mansiya said had applied for the event through an online registration link and was accepted after he biodata was checked but she was told yesterday being a “non-hindu", she cannot perform in the temple festival.

Years back Mansiya had faced problems from her own community when she began learning dance and performing in shows.

Mansiya wrote in her Facebook post that when art is forbidden to one religion, it becomes a monopoly of another religion.

Koodal Manikyam Devaswom Programme Committee Convenor advocate Manikandan said that the performance is held in “chuttambalam" of the temple and it’s a rule that non-hindus cannot enter. As of now, unless the devaswom and the tantris decide otherwise, a non-hindus cannot perform.

Mansiya says that there should be more secular venues for performers like her. She said that she didn’t know that non Hindus were not allowed otherwise she wouldn’t have applied. She alleged that she was also asked if she had converted to Hinduism after marrying her husband.

