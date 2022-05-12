Kerala Boys Embark on Tri-Nation Journey, Travel 4,134km Afoot on Zero Budget

Four friends from Kerala have embarked on a tri-nation walking journey from Kanyakumari to Bhutan via Nepal. This group has reached Srinagar and will be leaving for Leh soon. So far, they have traveled more than 4,134 km by foot that too on a zero budget.

The journey started in December 2021 when Pradeep, Sriraag, Vibin, and Mujtaba decided to explore India on foot. The group has been welcomed in all states with people offering free food and shelter. This group has paid obeisance at revered religious places of every religion be it a gurdwara, temple, mosque or church along their journey. They slept on the roads, ate at langars, and at many times they were invited to their homes by locals.

One of the group members Vibin said that the main purpose of this journey was to generate awareness about a clean environment and a healthy world. This group of young students is presently staying at Dal Lake and is planning to leave for Leh soon. They received a warm welcome from the locals while the tourists passing by didn’t miss a chance to take selfies with them.

“We traveled more than 4,000 km so far and people have been very supportive. We were invited to their homes by total strangers and offered free food and accommodation," said Mujtaba, another group member. This group is carrying their stuff on a handheld cart fitted with a tricolour on it. Another group member Pradeep said, “We will complete this journey of tri-nations, India, Nepal and Bhutan in the next few months and after that, we are planning to host an exhibition of photo memories of the journey back home in Kerala."

