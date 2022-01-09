Kerala Clocks 6,238 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 44 Deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kerala with the state on Sunday logging 6,238 new infections and 44 deaths which raised the caseload to 52,76,417 and the fatalities to 49,591. Of the deaths, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 14 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,390 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 52,00,350 and the active cases reached 34,902, the release said. As many as 54,108 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,507 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam 1,066 and Kozhikode 740.

Of the new cases, 49 were health workers, 72 from outside the State and 5,776 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 341, the release said. There are currently 1,14,773 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,12,235 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,538 in hospitals, the release said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.