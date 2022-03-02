Kerala CM Requests All Stranded Malayalis in Ukraine to Register with Norka Roots

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Malayalis stranded in war-torn Ukraine, who are yet to enlist with the government’s Non-Resident Keralites welfare agency Norka Roots, to get registered at the earliest. He said the state government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country, which is facing Russian offensive, get to reach safely back to the southern state.

As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight this evening, he said. “180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from #Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots," Vijayan tweeted.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday requested the stranded Keralites in Ukraine to follow the advisory of the Indian Embassy which urged all Indians to leave the city of Kyiv urgently by any means. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

“Alert: All Keralites in Kyiv take note of this advisory and safely leave the city as per the instructions given. #IndiansInUkraine," the CM had tweeted.

