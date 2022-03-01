Kerala CM Requests Malayalis in Ukraine to Follow Advisory to Leave Kyiv by Any Means

With the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advising all Indians to leave the city of Kyiv urgently by any means, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday requested all Malayalis there to follow this advisory. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

“Alert: All Keralites in Kyiv take note of this advisory and safely leave the city as per the instructions given. #IndiansInUkraine," the CM tweeted. He also made the same request in a Facebook post during the day. The CM requested Malayalis, including students, stranded in Ukraine to rely on the train services or any other mode of transport to leave the city.

Meanwhile, in some viral videos, Malayali students were seen saying there were thousands like them who were sitting in bunkers or hostels and that it was very risky to move out of there, especially in view of the death of an Indian student following shelling in Kharkiv city. They pleaded that the Indian government should at least try to rescue those who somehow managed to reach the border.

The students also said that they were willing to wait in bunkers and metro stations, but someone should let them know when they can be rescued.

