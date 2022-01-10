Kerala: Collective formed to safeguard rights of those who renounce Islam

As a platform “to safeguard the human rights and dignity of people who renounce the religion", a group of people have formed a collective called ‘ExMuslims of Kerala’.

The organisation, with an executive consisting of 10 persons, finished its registration in December 2021, and went public on January 9, as it observed the day as ‘ExMuslims Day’.

“The Indian constitution has given rights to all citizens to leave one religion or to select another. However, the situation where one leaves Islam is not the same as one embracing it. We formed this organisation to get equal rights and legal, social and economic support to those who leave Islam,’ CM, its president told News18.com.

When asked about the need for such an organisation, Liyakkathali said the issues faced by those who quit Islam are incomparable to those who abandon other religions. “There are many who have abandoned Islam. But they are unwilling to express it openly as they fear backlash from the community. Hence, many are forced to live hiding their identity after renouncing the religion. We wish to extend support and courage to those who are willing to come out of the religion. Those who desert the religion should be allowed to live fearlessly," he said.

“We also plan to move courts against all atrocities committed in the name of religious traditions or practices that violate basic human rights. This includes the rights denied as they leave the religion. We demand a civil code for protection of the rights of those who leave the religion," Liyakkthali said.

“This is the first time in the country that such an organisation has been officially formed in India."

The collective with Safiya PM as its secretary which met in Kochi on Sunday also decided to declare January 9 as Kerala ExMuslim Day. Liyakkathali said on the same day last year, there was a debate between rationalist E A Jabbar and Islamic preacher M M Akbar on Islam. The nearly three-hour debate, held in Malappuram, became a hit among netizens as it received more than a million views on YouTube. “So we want January 9 to be marked as ExMuslims Day," he said.

