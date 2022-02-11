Kerala Couple Arrested for Cheating Rs 11 Lakh from Malappuram Native on Facebook

A couple from Kerala has been arrested in a case of cheating Rs 11 lakh from a person by deceiving through social media. The couple made a fake account in their daughter’s name on Facebook and informed the complainant that she is an orphan suffering from a serious illness.

Baiju Chittilakkadand, a 42-year-old native of Thiruvananthapuram’s Varkala, and his wife Rashida (38) were arrested by the police for cheating Rs 11 lakh from a native of Malappuram district.

According to police, the fraud has been going on for over a year. The couple had posted a picture of their second daughter on Facebook. The post stated that the girl was an orphan and a cancer patient.

The Facebook account, with a photo of the daughter, was started by Rashida herself. The youth from Malappuram felt sympathy and approached the girl. She narrated her condition and the complainant sent the money at various stages.

The woman, pretending to be a girl, told the complainant that she was suffering from cancer and was staying at an orphanage in Ernakulam. According to the girl, her father had left the family and her mother had died.

The compassionate young man sent money for her medical help. Moreover, he also went to the orphanage to inquire about the girl. But he got a reply from the authorities there that there are no resident with that name.

He inquired the woman about this. However, Rasheeda played her role well and convinced him. She explained that the authorities always wanted to protect the privacy of the inmate.

The young man, who trusted the woman, kept on paying for treatment and so on. The young man even contributed money by borrowing from many people as he man wanted to offer a better life to the girl and cure her. The total sum reached Rs 11 lakh.

However, the man grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Areekode police station in Malappuram district. The accused were nabbed in Varkala with the help of the IT unit.

CI Baijumon, who led the team consisting of SI Ahmed, ASI Rajasekharan and Anila, told media that the Malappuram district police chief had instructed them to investigate. The accused were produced in Manjeri court and remanded.

