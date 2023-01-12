Home » News » India » Kerala Crime Branch Names State BJP Chief, 5 Others in Chargesheet for 'Bribing, Abducting Poll Candidate'

Kerala Crime Branch Names State BJP Chief, 5 Others in Chargesheet for 'Bribing, Abducting Poll Candidate'

BSP nominee K Sundara was allegedly abducted, threatened, and bribed to withdraw nomination for the Manjeshwaram seat during the 2021 assembly elections. The BJP says that the chargesheet against K Surendran is a conspiracy by the Pinarayi Vijayan government

Advertisement

By: Neethu Reghukumar

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. File pic/PTI
Kerala BJP president K Surendran. File pic/PTI

The Kerala crime branch has filed a chargesheet against Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran and five others for allegedly bribing and kidnapping a “namesake" candidate for the Manjeshwaram seat during the 2021 assembly elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party nominee K Sundara was allegedly abducted, threatened, and bribed to withdraw the nomination.

Sundara himself told the media that he was kidnapped and was given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to withdraw his nomination. Following this, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for the Manjeshwaram constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, VV Rameshan, had filed a complaint.

The charges against the accused are under sections 171b, 172e, 506, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A total of 115 witnesses have been mentioned.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The other accused include Manikanda Rai, Suresh Y, Sunilkumar alias Sunil Naik, Adv Balakrishna, and Lokesh Nonda.

Minister of state for external affairs and Kerala BJP leader V Muraleedharan in a press release said that the chargesheet against K Surendran is a conspiracy by the Pinarayi Vijayan government against his party. The minister said that the BJP cannot be destroyed by putting false cases against Surendran.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Neethu ReghukumarNeethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experi...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 00:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments