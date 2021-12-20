In the wake of back-to-back killings of two political leaders in Alappuzha, the Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant has ordered a state-wide alert and all District Police Chiefs (DPCs) have been directed to closely monitor the law and order situation. Kant said that ADGP-Law and Order would be heading the probe into the two killings and that the police would soon be rounding up troublemakers, ‘goondas’ and their leaders in the area to prevent another such incident from happening in the near future.

The DGP ordered strict vehicle patrolling during the day and in night, pickets in sensitive areas, and checking of active criminals list from both sides. He also directed all DPCs to organize vehicle checking, of particularly two wheelers, checking the movement of “anti-social" elements and transport of arms. “Pending warrants against connected anti-socials should be executed after conducting a special drive," the DGP ordered.

Kant asked the district officers to pull up a list of active criminals from both sides and conduct regular checks on them as a deterrent measure.

The police chief further directed police personnel to cover the offices of rival parties during the patrols and also by pickets where ever necessary.

As per Kant’s order, permissions for processions will be restricted to the minimum over the next three days due to the volatile law and order situation and senior officers will be available at their headquarters to monitor the situation on a 24X7 basis.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that he feels ashamed of the back-to-back political killings in the state. He said that people of all political parties must refrain from killings and should believe in democracy.

Speaking to media persons, Khan said that in a democratic country, violence does not have any role, and called upon people to believe in democracy. He said that he was waiting for the report from the Home department regarding the killings.

