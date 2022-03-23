Kerala District Judge Draws Ire for Stopping Dancer's Mohiniyattam Performance

Kerala District Judge Kalam Pasha drew the ire of the art community in the state for reportedly getting police to stop renowned dancer Neena Prasad’s Mohiniyattam performance staged at Government Moyan LP School in Palakkad. Taking to Facebook, Neena said that police stopped her performance as per the order of the district judge Kalam Pasha who was staying behind the school.

The police demanded the organisers to stop the programme as the judge as the sounds became a “nuisance" for him. Neena described the episode as “insulting" and said it was the first time she had such an experience as an artiste.

The post said that the police had asked her to stop her performance within minutes after starting the performance. “As an artiste and woman, I felt humiliated and I would like to record my protest. The district judge had asked the organisers to stop the event as he was having trouble with the music," she wrote in her Facebook post.

Advertisement

Neena told The Hindu that it wasn’t humiliating just for her but also her fellow artistes who mounted the stage after two years of hibernation. “It was an intricate solo performance for which I dedicated a lot of my time. It was performed with sober instruments such as violin, mridangam and edakka. It wasn’t certainly a cacophony," she was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

The Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham condemned the incident and called upon people to resist attempts to silence artistes and cultural leaders. “The people of Kerala always give more respect and importance to artistes than bureaucrats and judges. It is time we remembered that we had a Prime Minister who gave a higher position to an artiste (M.S. Subbulakshmi)," Sangham president Shaji N. Karun and general secretary Ashokan Charuvil said.

The police said they did not have a choice when asked by the judge to stop the show. This wasn’t the first time Judge Pasha intervened in the programs held on the school compound.

BJP state president V Muraleedharan took to Twitter and called the incident yet another example of “Talibanization of Kerala" under CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule.

Advertisement

“No artistic freedom under communist rule. Stopping Ms. Neena Prasad’s Mohiniyattam performance - Kerala’s own dance form abruptly - is an insult to Kerala," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.