Kerala Floods: 25 Dead, CM Vijayan Urges for ‘Extreme Caution’; Heavy Downpour Likely Again from Oct 20

As many as 25 people died in Kerala as floods, triggered by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of several districts, wreaked havoc in the state. Fourteen deaths were reported from Kottayam district and eight from Idukki. In another incident, a child drowned in Kozhikode.

>IN PICS | Kerala Floods: Rescuers Continue Search Operation; See Photos

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan had earlier said rescue workers had recovered bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George told PTI the search was on for missing persons. Officials had earlier recovered the bodies of three children buried under slush after intense rescue efforts. The children, aged eight, seven and four, were found holding each other, they said.

Advertisement

At Koottickal in Kottayam district, a family of six, including a 40-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, 35-year-old wife and three girl children, aged 14, 12 and 10 years, were killed as their house was swept away in the landslide. Earlier, an Army team had arrived at the flood-hit sites and launched a search operation for the missing persons.

>ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: Rains to Continue Till Evening, 105 Relief Camps Set up; Red Alert Issued for Dams

“Few people are still stranded as per local sources. Presently no rains however heavily overcast. Madras Regiment from Pangode Military Station commenced the rescue operation at Kavali Village 4 km away from Koottickal, Kottayam District," a Defence spokesperson said. A Navy chopper reached the affected areas with relief materials.

>PM Modi Speaks to CM Vijayan, HM Shah Assures All Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to assess the situation, and said authorities were working on the ground to assist the injured.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured of all help to the people of Kerala. He said in a tweet that the government was “continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding." “The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety," Shah said.

Advertisement

>IMD Forecast

Advertisement

In its forecast, India Meteorological Department said that yesterday’s low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less Marked and now seen as a trough from south Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels.

“Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala on 17th October 2021 and significant reduction thereafter," it said. Thereafter, a fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala from October 20 and expected to continue for subsequent 3-4 days, it added.

>Opposition Attack

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, who visited Kokkayar and Koottickal, alleged that the state government failed to launch rescue operations in time in the affected areas.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also blamed the non implementation of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report authored by eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil in 2011, as the major reason for frequent occurrences of devastating floods and landslides in hilly areas of Kerala. “Whenever there is a natural disaster in Kerala, the Madhav Gadgil’s Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report of 2011 is recalled. A decade later it remains unimplemented despite devastating floods in 2018 and 2020", Ramesh wrote on twitter.

>CM Urges Caution

Advertisement

CM Vijayan on Sunday urged the people of the state to exercise extreme caution even as the weatherman withdrew Red and Orange alerts for the south-central districts of the state and asked the public to follow the instructions of the authorities.

“The weatherman has warned about strong wind and lightning till today evening. Currently, the depression, formed in the Arabian sea, has weakened. However, there are chances that it will rain till evening. Yellow Alert has been issued by the IMD for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He also informed that across the state 105 relief camps have been opened and more camps will be set up if needed.

Advertisement

“NDRF teams have been deployed to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Directions have been issued to deploy five additional teams to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts. Two choppers of the Air Force from Coimbatore have reached Thiruvananthapuram," Vijayan said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.