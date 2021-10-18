Kerala Floods: Sabarimala Devotees Protest Temporary Halt to Pilgrimage; Stop Police Cars in Nilakkal

After pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple was put on hold amid devastating rain-related incidents in Kerala that killed over 30 people, devotees on Monday protested at Nilakkal area, demanding the government to allow them to visit the temple.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan had stated that devotees will not be allowed to visit the Sabarimala temple amid high water level of the Pampa River amid the floods in the state, putting a stop to pilgrimage till October 21.

However, some Sabarimala devotees have vehemently objected to the government order, and in protest, stopped police cars and other government vehicles while raising slogans on Monday. They demanded the state government to permit them to visit Sabarimala immediately, as they say they have been waiting for two days at Nilakkal base camp.

With water levels rising due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, a red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam here were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala was put on hold, K Rajan had informed on Monday.

After a review meeting held at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate here to assess the situation, Rajan and state Health Minister Veena George had said at a press conference that it has been decided to open the Kakki dam to release around 100-200 cumex water which would increase the water level of Pampa river by around 15 centimetres.

They had said the decision was taken in view of the water level in the dam increasing beyond the danger levels and also taking into consideration the heavy rainfall expected from October 20 which might worsen the situation if some water is not released now.

In view of the expected worsening of the weather from October 20 till October 24, according to IMD information, they said it would not be possible to permit pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the Thula Masam poojas for which the shrine had been opened from October 16.

The ministers said there is “no other option" but to stop the pilgrimage for now, as otherwise it would be difficult to safely rescue everyone if water levels in the nearby Pampa river were to rise further due to the heavy rains predicted from October 20. They said the Kakki dam’s two shutters were being opened as part of the measures to normalise the situation on the ground, while the rains have subsided temporarily, before the expected heavy downpour from October 20.

With inputs from PTI.

