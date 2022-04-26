Kerala: Four More Arrests in Murder of RSS Activist Sreenivasan Take Count to 13

The Kerala Police have arrested four more Social Democratic Party of India-Popular Front of India (SDPI-PFI) workers in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Sreenivasan, taking the number of arrests to 13.

Sreenivasan was murdered on April 16 afternoon at his shop in Palakkad. Six men came on three bikes and attacked him, said police.

Of the four, Abdul Rehman and Firoz are directly involved in the attack, while the other two – Basith and Rishil – identified the target and take the attack team to where the victim was.

On April 15, Subair, a PFI leader, was hacked to death in Palakkad. Three RSS workers were arrested in the case.

According to police, Sreenivasan’s murder was in retaliation to Subair’s murder.

