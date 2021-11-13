Kerala Govt Urges Centre to Vaccinate Kids, Allow Covid Booster Shots & Reduce Gap Between Covishield Doses

The Kerala government has written to the Centre and requested it to vaccinate children against coronavirus, provide Covid-19 booster shots to those with co-morbid issues, and reduce the gap between the Covishield doses. The Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Speaking at The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange session on key issues related to Covid-19 vaccination, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “Regarding vaccination of children, I myself have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviyaji to take a quick decision on vaccinating our children. And also about reducing the period between the first and second dose (of Covishield)."

In March this year, India’s drug regulator DCGI had extended the shelf life of Covishield from six to nine months from its manufacturing date. Shelf life is the length of time for which an item remains fit for use. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had said it has no objection in respect of ‘Extension of Shelf Life of Covishield Vaccine’ in a multi-dose glass vial (10 dose-5ml) from six months to nine months.

Citing the reason that people who work abroad are facing difficulties as they have been asked to wait for 84 days for the second dose, George said, “We have asked the Centre to reduce the period (84 days gap between two doses of Covishield) because Kerala is a state where we have many NRIs. Many of our people work abroad and if they come here and take the first dose of Covid vaccine, it will be difficult for them to stay for 84 days to take the second jab. So we have asked for the gap to be reduced. I have received a letter from the Union Health Minister that the central government will consider it."

However, the Kerala government on May 28 had decided to issue a Covid-19 vaccination certificate with passport numbers to those who require to travel abroad for purposes such as jobs or higher studies.

Speaking on the need for a Covid-19 booster shot for people with comorbidities, George said the central government should take a decision on the same based on experts’ opinions soon. George told The Indian Express that she has written to Mandaviya to take a call on the booster shot and her principal secretary has also taken up the matter with the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry.

“We have more people with lifestyle diseases — diabetes, hypertension, etc. We have analyzed Covid-19 deaths and it was more in people with these comorbidities. It is good if they get a booster dose. This is why we have decided to request the central government to take a decision on giving booster doses. Again, it is not our decision, the experts have to decide. And the Centre will have to take an opinion from experts and I hope a good decision will be taken soon," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday recorded 6,674 new Covid-19 cases and 59 related deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 50,48,756 and the toll to 35,511. The state health department has tested 65,147 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 1,088 cases, the highest in the state followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 967 cases and Thrissur 727. “Currently, there are 68,805 active Covid-19 cases in the state out of which only 6.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

