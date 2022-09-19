Kerala Guv vs CM Row: Khan Likely To Release Evidence Against CM Vijayan in Presser Today

In a growing political discord, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will address a press conference on Monday to release evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Khan has claimed that the chief minister had given specific instructions not to take police actions against a protest that opposed the Governor at Kannur University in 2019. This protest, according to Khan, was a part of a conspiracy against him.

For this, Khan is set to address a press conference at 11:45 am today, where he will release certain video clippings and documents, including a letter sent to him by Vijayan.

The letter reportedly said that the chief minister would not interfere in the activities of the Universities. Khan said he will make the contents of the letter public, but will ensure autonomy of the universities mentioned.

Khan also highlighted a move to appoint Vijayan’s secretary’s wife to a university, and said that this could not have happened without the knowledge of the chief minister.

This comes as Khan met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thrissur at the residence of an RSS leader on Saturday.

CPI(M) leaders have lashed out at the Governor for this visit, and are accusing him of pushing a political agenda. Senior party leader MV Jayarajan said that Khan’s meet with Bhagwat, especially at the residence of a RSS leader, is flouting protocols, and makes the Governor’s agenda quite clear, according to Deccan Herald.

