Home » News » India » Kerala HC Seeks Centre, State Stand on Plea Against PM Modi's s Pic on Vaccine Certificate

Kerala HC Seeks Centre, State Stand on Plea Against PM Modi's s Pic on Vaccine Certificate

A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The court directed the Centre and the state to file their reply affidavits before the next date of hearing.

Advertisement
PTI
Kochi // Updated: November 23, 2021, 15:49 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre and state government’s response to a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. “Admitted," Justice N Nagaresh said and issued notice to the Centre and the Kerala government seeking their stand on the petition by a senior citizen who has contended that the PM’s photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

The court directed the Centre and the state to file their reply affidavits before the next date of hearing. The petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, has contended that he had paid for the two doses of vaccine and therefore, the certificate was his “private space" with his personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 23, 2021, 15:49 IST