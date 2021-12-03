Kerala High Court Sets Aside Its Order on Early Second Dose Vaccine

The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside its earlier order that directed the Union government to allow eligible people take the second Covishield dose after a four week gap, instead of the present mandatory 84 days. A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly set aside the order after considering the appeal filed by the Union government.

The court said it cannot interfere with the policy decision of the Union government. The Centre had challenged the September 3 decision by Justice P B Suresh Kumar, which had come on a plea by Kitex Garments Ltd, seeking permission to administer the second dose of the vaccine to its workers without having to wait for 84 days.

The single bench of the high court had reduced the gap between the doses to 30 days. The union government, in its appeal, has contended that if the single judge's decision is not set aside, it could derail the vaccination policy of the country and would result in disorder in the implementation of its strategy to fight COVID-19. The Centre has also claimed that the September 3 judgement was an attempt to evaluate the issue on the basis of the right to equality provided in the Constitution instead of viewing it from a scientific angle and if allowed, would result in social disaster which should not be allowed to happen.

Kitex, in its plea, had said it has vaccinated more than 5,000 of its workers with the first dose and has arranged for the second dose at a cost of nearly Rs 93 lakh, but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.

