Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Case: Kin of More Missing Women Approach Cops, Suspect 'Pervert' Shafi's Role

As horrific details continue to emerge in the shocking case of alleged human sacrifice in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, more and more people with missing relatives, family members have been approaching the police, reports said.

Two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district in two separate instances of ‘human sacrifice’ by the three accused.

While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the case, families have been thronging the Kerala police crime branch in search for answers. The relatives of missing family members fear that they too may have met with a similar fate and that the main accused Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed might have been the reason behind their disappearances as well, a Hindustan Times report said.

Earlier, an SIT official had claimed that after extensive questioning, they believe “more killings have occurred," per HT. The SIT team were to excavate the land of one of the accused in Elanthoor village to “find out if there are any more bodies buried there," according to local media reports.

Police earlier arrested three people- Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist and his wife Laila (59), along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52 after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11. The three accused were remanded to judicial custody till October 26 by the Ernakulam District Sessions court.

The two victims, said to be around 50, had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets. They were alleged sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, according to the police.

While one victim was reported missing in September, another went missing in June and it was only after the investigation into former’s case the police learnt of the ‘human sacrifice’ angle.

Several gruesome details of the crime have emerged over the past week including the one that the prime accused, Shafi, was allegedly eating cooked human body parts and that he claimed it would help preserve youth.

According to police, Shafi has numerous cases stacked up against him, including theft and rape. “At least, 10 cases have been registered against him in the last 15 years. In one of the cases, a 75-year-old was raped and injured with a knife in various parts of her body. In this case of Elanthoor, the two victims were injured in private parts in a similar manner," Nagaraju said, adding, “basically, he is a pervert and a sadist… causing injury, harm and death. He will make up any story, trap anyone…"

One of the other accused - Laila – had testified to the gruesome details of the killing wherein the flesh of the victims was eaten after the ‘human sacrifice’ act as part of black magic. The flesh of one of the victim’s front rib had been cut off.

