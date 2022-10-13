Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Updates: SIT to Probe Murders, Accused Trio Sent to Remand; 1 Victim's Body Cut in 56 Parts, Another's 'Breast Chopped Off'

Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’ Updates: A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Kerala police on Wednesday to probe into the cases related to ‘human sacrifice’ involving two women at a house near Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District. State police chief Anilkant issued order to form a special team comprising Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan and Perumbavoor ACP Anooj Paliwal. The DGP’s office said the special team would be directly under the ADGP in-charge of law and order.

Police on Tuesday arrested three-Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, for murdering two women as part of black magic.

Latest updates on the gruesome murder case:

• Prime Accused ‘Pervert’ | In the ‘human sacrifice’ case, a pervert is the prime accused, who exploited the fears of a man and his wife over their financial woes and two women were killed following torture, police said here on Wednesday. All the three accused were produced by police before a court here and they were remanded in judicial custody. Police said they would move the court seeking the custody of the accused for further interrogation. Advocate B A Aloor, known for representing the accused in sensational cases appeared for the trio. Speaking to reportes on solving the case that became sensational, Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said the 52-year old Mohammed Shafi, the prime accused, is a history-sheeter.

• Shafi Involved in Rape Case of 75-yr-old Woman | Shafi took undue advantage of the concerns of Bhagaval Singh (68) and his wife Laila (59) over their financial problems. Shafi convinced the couple that ‘human sacrifice’ would solve their financial issues and brought them under his influence. Singh was a traditional massage therapist. On news reports that the trio was engaged in ‘cannibalism,’ he said that this possibility was also being investigated, but there was no evidence to confirm it. The Commissioner said Shafi is a pervert and a sadist, with a mindset to cause injury, harm and death. “He will make up any story, trap anyone." He said Shafi faces many cases, including theft and rape, against him. In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old woman was raped, and was inflicted injuries on various parts of her body.

• Horrible Torture Inflicted on Victims | According to the police remand report, the two victims underwent torture. The breasts of one of them had been chopped off. The body of the other victim was cut into 56 pieces by the accused persons. The victims were tied to a cot before they were killed and the accused persons used a knife to inflict severe injuries on their private parts. They were strangled by the trio before burying their chopped bodies in the pits on the premises of the couple’s house in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district, the report said.

• BJP Blames Left Govt | Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned the ‘human sacrifice’ of two women reported in Kerala and strongly criticised the CPI (M)-led government, alleging that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state. The crime, reported in Pathanamthitta district of the state, was not just “anti-women" but there was much more behind the scene, as a CPI(M) worker and a radical activist were involved in it, he alleged. The Marxist party government remained silent when crimes against women were on the rise in the state, Javadekar, also the Kerala Prabhari of the BJP, said. Terming the act as ‘barbaric’ and ‘inhuman,’ he said, “The human sacrifice of two women, reported in Kerala, is the worst Stone Age crime… we condemn this act of human sacrifice and the worst crime against women." Slamming the state government over the alleged increase in crimes against women, the former union minister said it promotes “goondaism and hooliganism" and that was the real character of the Left government.

• CCTV Led to Catching Accused | The probe to trace Padma, who went missing in September from Elamkulam near here led to the detection of killing of another victim, Roslin, a Chalakudy resident, who disappeared in June. “All we had was a CCTV visual of a lady getting into a car with Shafi. Nothing else. Police team took the scientific route, traced them to the house at Elanthoor, questioned the couple and the whole incident unfolded," Nagaraju said.

