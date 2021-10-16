Home / News / India / Kerala Karunya KR-519 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 16

Kerala Karunya KR-519 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 16

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-519 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)
The first prize winner of Karunya KR-519 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR-519 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Saturday, October 16. Check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm:

Advertisement
News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 16, 2021, 11:59 IST

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Karunya KR-519 lucky draw today, October 16 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. You can check the LIVE updates here from 3 pm as and when it is announced by the department.

>Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR0519 lottery 16.10.2021 Lottery are ending with:

Advertisement

6024     6042     6204     6240

6402    6420     0624     0642

RELATED NEWS

0264     0246     0462     0426

2604     2640     2064     2046

2460     2406     4602     4620

4062    4026     4260     4206

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

Advertisement

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 18: Win Win W-638; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 19: Sthree Sakthi SS-283; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 20: Akshaya AK-520; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • October 21: Karunya Plus KN-391: First prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 22: Nirmal NR-247: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: October 16, 2021, 11:59 IST
Share This
Article