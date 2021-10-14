Home / News / India /

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-390 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 14

The first prize of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 lucky draw is Rs 80 lakh. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-390 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 14, 2021, 17:17 IST

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN 390 for Thursday, October 14. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PH 827261 (PALAKKAD)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 694041 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

PA 645465 (VAIKKOM)

PB 559871 (KOTTAYAM)

PC 829935 (PUNALUR)

PD 300851 (KOTTAYAM)

PE 159826 (KOLLAM)

PF 671054 (THIRUR)

PG 107281 (ERNAKULAM)

PH 610814 (KOLLAM)

PJ 223225 (MALAPPURAM)

PK 326508 (PATTAMBI)

PL 155026 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

PM 231881 (PALAKKAD)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PA 827261       PB 827261

PC 827261       PD 827261

PE 827261       PF 827261

PG 827261       PJ 827261

PK 827261       PL 827261

PM 827261

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

0963      1608      2242      2324

2426      3029     3529      3561

6247      7013      7188      7409

8248      8614      9517      9681

9880      9925

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0406      0548      0695      0947

1216      1425     2020       2026

2048      2183      2774      3282

3393      3521      4519      4969

6094      6239     6447      6479

6736      6821      6921      7603

7796      7827      7984      8442

8579      8931     9300       9378

9510      9879

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0208      0282      0440       0848

1072      1242      1423       1504

1520      1643       1683      1770

2002      2290       2354      2373

2396      2442      2551       2663

2718       2787      2842      2865

3050       3070      3270      3296

3467       3484      3485       4127

4166       4193       4410      4548

4602       4698      4731      4783

5095       5321      5616       5885

6182      6203      6214         6334

6349      6505       6704         6833

6869       6937      7060        7458

7533       7650       7735       7809

8012       8063       8201       8455

8549       8575       8639        8731

8755       9050       9096       9256

9460       9518       9601       9610

9650       9661       9740       9774

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0034     0100     0278     0356

0532     0587    0696      0760

0867     0950     0969     1019

1069     1102     1170     1200

1374     1633     1650     1716

1749     1777     1802     1842

1854     1921     1927     2014

2046     2200     2300      2333

2397     2418     2448      2450

2494     2537     2538      2540

2547    2665      2679      2789

2869     2873     2952     2986

3000     3047     3164     3172

3204     3277     3339      3391

3472     3872     3930     4204

4316     4375     4446     4544

4590     4685     4709      4824

4921     4951     5007     5183

5281     5364     5389     5473

5478     5568     5764      5765

5824     5835     6035     6146

6251     6372     6517     6519

6544     6676      6691     6923

7078     7121     7130     7162

7305     7556     7758     7763

7911     7916     7959      7961

7994     8037     8040     8081

8139     8161     8268     8330

8650     8805     952      8953

9038     9169     9191     9224

9336     9389     9439     9447

9696      9907

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

>October 15: Nirmal NR-246: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

first published: October 14, 2021, 12:55 IST
