Kerala Karunya Plus KN-390 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 14

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN 390 for Thursday, October 14. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PH 827261 (PALAKKAD)
>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 694041 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
PA 645465 (VAIKKOM)
PB 559871 (KOTTAYAM)
PC 829935 (PUNALUR)
PD 300851 (KOTTAYAM)
PE 159826 (KOLLAM)
PF 671054 (THIRUR)
PG 107281 (ERNAKULAM)
PH 610814 (KOLLAM)
PJ 223225 (MALAPPURAM)
PK 326508 (PATTAMBI)
PL 155026 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
PM 231881 (PALAKKAD)
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
PA 827261 PB 827261
PC 827261 PD 827261
PE 827261 PF 827261
PG 827261 PJ 827261
PK 827261 PL 827261
PM 827261
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0963 1608 2242 2324
2426 3029 3529 3561
6247 7013 7188 7409
8248 8614 9517 9681
9880 9925
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0406 0548 0695 0947
1216 1425 2020 2026
2048 2183 2774 3282
3393 3521 4519 4969
6094 6239 6447 6479
6736 6821 6921 7603
7796 7827 7984 8442
8579 8931 9300 9378
9510 9879
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0208 0282 0440 0848
1072 1242 1423 1504
1520 1643 1683 1770
2002 2290 2354 2373
2396 2442 2551 2663
2718 2787 2842 2865
3050 3070 3270 3296
3467 3484 3485 4127
4166 4193 4410 4548
4602 4698 4731 4783
5095 5321 5616 5885
6182 6203 6214 6334
6349 6505 6704 6833
6869 6937 7060 7458
7533 7650 7735 7809
8012 8063 8201 8455
8549 8575 8639 8731
8755 9050 9096 9256
9460 9518 9601 9610
9650 9661 9740 9774
>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0034 0100 0278 0356
0532 0587 0696 0760
0867 0950 0969 1019
1069 1102 1170 1200
1374 1633 1650 1716
1749 1777 1802 1842
1854 1921 1927 2014
2046 2200 2300 2333
2397 2418 2448 2450
2494 2537 2538 2540
2547 2665 2679 2789
2869 2873 2952 2986
3000 3047 3164 3172
3204 3277 3339 3391
3472 3872 3930 4204
4316 4375 4446 4544
4590 4685 4709 4824
4921 4951 5007 5183
5281 5364 5389 5473
5478 5568 5764 5765
5824 5835 6035 6146
6251 6372 6517 6519
6544 6676 6691 6923
7078 7121 7130 7162
7305 7556 7758 7763
7911 7916 7959 7961
7994 8037 8040 8081
8139 8161 8268 8330
8650 8805 952 8953
9038 9169 9191 9224
9336 9389 9439 9447
9696 9907
>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21
The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
COMING UP NEXT
>October 15: Nirmal NR-246: First prize: Rs 70 lakh
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.