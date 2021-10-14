Kerala Karunya Plus KN-390 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 14

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN 390 for Thursday, October 14. The lucky draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check city-wise FINAL list here. You can also download PDF by clicking on the link below.

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PH 827261 (PALAKKAD)

>WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 694041 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

Advertisement

PA 645465 (VAIKKOM)

PB 559871 (KOTTAYAM)

PC 829935 (PUNALUR)

PD 300851 (KOTTAYAM)

PE 159826 (KOLLAM)

PF 671054 (THIRUR)

PG 107281 (ERNAKULAM)

PH 610814 (KOLLAM)

PJ 223225 (MALAPPURAM)

PK 326508 (PATTAMBI)

PL 155026 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

PM 231881 (PALAKKAD)

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PA 827261 PB 827261

PC 827261 PD 827261

PE 827261 PF 827261

PG 827261 PJ 827261

PK 827261 PL 827261

PM 827261

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0963 1608 2242 2324

2426 3029 3529 3561

6247 7013 7188 7409

8248 8614 9517 9681

9880 9925

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0406 0548 0695 0947

1216 1425 2020 2026

2048 2183 2774 3282

3393 3521 4519 4969

6094 6239 6447 6479

6736 6821 6921 7603

7796 7827 7984 8442

8579 8931 9300 9378

9510 9879

Advertisement

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0208 0282 0440 0848

1072 1242 1423 1504

1520 1643 1683 1770

2002 2290 2354 2373

2396 2442 2551 2663

2718 2787 2842 2865

3050 3070 3270 3296

Advertisement

3467 3484 3485 4127

4166 4193 4410 4548

4602 4698 4731 4783

5095 5321 5616 5885

6182 6203 6214 6334

6349 6505 6704 6833

6869 6937 7060 7458

Advertisement

7533 7650 7735 7809

8012 8063 8201 8455

8549 8575 8639 8731

8755 9050 9096 9256

9460 9518 9601 9610

9650 9661 9740 9774

>WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

Advertisement

0034 0100 0278 0356

0532 0587 0696 0760

0867 0950 0969 1019

1069 1102 1170 1200

1374 1633 1650 1716

1749 1777 1802 1842

1854 1921 1927 2014

2046 2200 2300 2333

2397 2418 2448 2450

2494 2537 2538 2540

Advertisement

2547 2665 2679 2789

2869 2873 2952 2986

3000 3047 3164 3172

3204 3277 3339 3391

3472 3872 3930 4204

4316 4375 4446 4544

4590 4685 4709 4824

4921 4951 5007 5183

5281 5364 5389 5473

5478 5568 5764 5765

Advertisement

5824 5835 6035 6146

6251 6372 6517 6519

6544 6676 6691 6923

7078 7121 7130 7162

7305 7556 7758 7763

7911 7916 7959 7961

7994 8037 8040 8081

8139 8161 8268 8330

8650 8805 952 8953

9038 9169 9191 9224

Advertisement

9336 9389 9439 9447

9696 9907

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Advertisement

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

>October 15: Nirmal NR-246: First prize: Rs 70 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.