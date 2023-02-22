In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, four people, including an infant, had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in turned turtle near Karumala in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, some reports said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. The vehicle slammed into a roadside wall before toppling over. The CCTV footage of the accident shows a woman passenger holding on to the car while the car rotated after turning turtle due to the impact.

While reports have stated that an infant was among the occupants of the car at the time of the incident, police are yet to confirm the same.

The time stamp on the CCTV video of the incident indicated that the incident took place at 6:15 pm. Seconds after the crash, passersby on bikes stopped their vehicles and rushed over to help the passengers.

All the passengers survived the incidents and one occupant sustained injuries. The passenger, a native of Punoor, received an injury to her hand and was taken to a private hospital.

According to a report by News18 Malayalam, the incident took place on the Koyilandy-Edavanna state highway and traffic was partially blocked after the accident.

The road is reportedly notorious for accidents.

In December last year, two youths died on the Kozhikode-Koyilandy National Highway when the bike they were riding collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite side. Police officials said that the victims were not wearing helmets and were thrown away due to the impact.

The incident in Kozhikode on Tuesday came two weeks after a pregnant woman and her husband were charred to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire near the district government hospital in Kannur.

Six people were travelling in the car and four of them, including a child, were sitting in the rear seat had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire.

