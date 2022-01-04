Kerala Lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-294 Lucky Draw Results Out at 4pm, Here’s How to Check

Kerala State Lotteries department will be conducting the lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-294 lottery tickets on January 4, Tuesday. The official Sthree Sakthi SS-294 lucky draw results will be out this afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. The state government of Kerala conducts the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram every afternoon.

Ticket winning the first prize for Tuesday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-294 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh. The second runner-up of Sthree Sakthi SS-294 will receive Rs 5,000 by the Kerala State Lotteries department. The Sthree Sakthi SS-294 consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000. Participants of today’s lucky draw can tune into the website at 3pm if they wish to keep track of the event as it happens in real time. The livestream of Kerala lottery lucky draw will begin at 3pm, an hour before the official results are announced at 4pm.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Sthree Sakthi SS-294 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming their ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket-holders can surrender their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of result announcement. Winners should note that they will receive the prize money after tax deductions.

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-294 lucky draw who have won a prize money of upto Rs 1 lakh will have to submit their tickets at district lottery offices. Those who have won a prize money of Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 20 lakh will have to deposit their tickets at deputy director. If you happen to win lottery prize money above Rs 20 lakh, you are required to deposit your winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

