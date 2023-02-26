Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-589 Result OUT; Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-589 Result OUT; Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s winning numbers for Akshaya AK-589 lottery for Sunday, February 26

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 09:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The Akshaya Lottery No. AK-589 draw results for Sunday, February 26, have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department in adherence to their standard procedures. The lucky draw was conducted by government officials at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM. The winners of the first, second, and third prizes will receive Rs 70 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should note that the entire Kerala Lottery game was monitored by independent judges. The complete list of winning numbers is provided below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-589 LOTTERY

Advertisement

The winning number for the 1st prize of RS 70 LAKH is AE 830529 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SECRETARY KSLA SWCS LIMITED 4479

RELATED NEWS

Agency No.: K 6713

The winning number for the 2nd prize of 5 LAKH is AM 745474 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: M V SASI

Agency No.: M 2772

The winning numbers for the 3rd prize of 1 lakh are

1) AA 383052 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2) AB 231887 (WAYANADU)

3) AC 318096 (THIRUR)

4) AD 186098 (THRISSUR)

5) AE 353178 (KOLLAM)

6) AF 420510 (KOTTAYAM)

7) AG 709940 (VAIKKOM)

8) AH 791359 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

9) AJ 733065 (NEYYATTINKARA)

10) AK 107557 (NEYYATTINKARA)

11) AL 260277 (ERNAKULAM)

12) AM 639017 (KOTTAYAM)

The winning numbers for the consolation prize of Rs 8000 are

AA 830529         AB 830529

AC 830529         AD 830529

AF 830529         AG 830529

AH 830529        AJ 830529

Advertisement

AK 830529        AL 830529

AM 830529

The winning numbers for the 4th prize of Rs 5000 are

1094  1412  1476  1767  2149  2212  4923  6460  6884  7268  7518  7579  7915  8258  8267  8753  9571  9711

The winning numbers for the 5th prize of RS 2000 are

0069 5125 5331 5473 6765 7700 9041

The winning numbers for the 6th prize of Rs 1000 are

0089 0232 0500 1316 1615 1716 2388 2465 2754 2957 3252 3675 3976 4522 5039 5192 5436 5442 5510 5816 5921 6946 8671 9833 9882 9885

Advertisement

The winning numbers for the 7th prize of Rs 500 are

0110 0185 0231 0875 1160 1286 1351 1366 1455 1637 1963 1964 2024 2121 2251 2459 2571 2719 3338 3433 3544 3549 3588 3864 3953 4090 4123 4266 4527 4557 4740 4809 4823 4922 5048 5194 5437 5482 5515 5609 5742 6380 6467 6536 6625 6770 6795 6864 7175 7189 7329 7506 7849 7906 7917 8200 8265 8352 8400 8481 8554 8625 8807 8975 9072 9290 9313 9360 9370 9452 9603 9610

Advertisement

The winning numbers for the 8th prize of Rs 100 are

0005  0099  0386  0399  0766  0801  0807  0818  0894  0994  1043  1051  1058  1069  1190  1194  1256  1261  1315  1459  1493  1740  1751  1856  2042  2060  2075  2203  2504  2600  2664  2693  2702  2705  2792  2960  3024  3113  3125  3214  3280  3304  3366  3602  3629  3636  3639  3812  3851  3951  4041  4277  4294  4337  4419  4496  4534  4753  4758  4764  4808  4893  4918  4939  4983  5163  5265  5287  5311  5608  5658  5661  5738  6037  6310  6389  6437  6479  6661  6666  6758  6848  6956  7059  7166  7307  7396  7427  7447  7514  7528  7543  7582  7697  7742  7882  8011  8112  8155  8223  8277  8438  8490  8504  8646  8822  8868  8919  8982  9188  9201  9431  9492  9590  9630  9645  9729  9750  9768  9856  9895  9897  9924

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-589 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To download the PDF, follow these steps:

1. Go to the website of Kerala Lotteries (www.keralalottery.info)

Advertisement

2. Click on “Lottery Result".

3. A new page opens up, select “View".

4. To download the PDF of the results, click on the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the Akshaya AK-589 lottery results, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. The lottery outcomes are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you’re interested in playing the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you are a winner of Akshaya Lottery No. AK-589, you should verify the accuracy of your winning ticket by checking the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case your ticket number matches the one published in the Gazette, you have 30 days to present your ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim your winning amount.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 26, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 09:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023