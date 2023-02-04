KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the Karunya Lottery No. KR-585 lucky draw results for Saturday, February 4. At the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram which is situated close to Bakery Junction, the draw takes place at 3 PM. The prize winners are urged to verify their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and to turn in their tickets within 30 days of receiving them. The complete list of winners is given below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-587 LOTTERY

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KU 460671

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KP 158375

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

KN 897109 KO 310392

KP 369662 KR 566390

KS 598120 KT 509108

KU 509518 KV 872189

KW 128438 KX 896131

KY 537545 KZ 871613

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

KN 460671 KO 460671

KP 460671 KR 460671

KS 460671 KT 460671

Advertisement

KV 460671 KW 460671

KX 460671 KY 460671

KZ 460671

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0192 0212 0526 0678 2598 2712 3356 3660 4538 4589 6069 6182 8209 8569 9054 9645 9680 9802

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0216 3580 4088 5004 5082 5771 7066 8101 9671 9761

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

Advertisement

0170 1590 3717 4569 6136 6474 6588 6817 7049 9010 9597 9828

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0135 0295 0324 0366 0409 0429 0471 0484 0667 0884 0989 1097 1217 1471 1478 1501 1608 1623 1635 1652 1662 2054 2397 2438 2504 2519 2635 2825 2826 3022 3212 3217 3735 3786 3851 3906 3928 4039 4183 4252 4483 4632 5026 5061 5121 5162 5829 6008 6138 6161 6467 6589 6642 6843 6914 6962 7174 7329 7577 7581 7631 7838 7905 8014 8414 8467 8468 8651 8785 8864 8954 8964 9090 9311 9408 9529 9579 9684 9756 9954

Advertisement

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0198 0204 0210 0272 0371 0379 0408 0691 0852 0871 0908 1006 1059 1307 1323 1401 1418 1571 1755 1872 2003 2015 2109 2148 2256 2301 2305 2450 2851 2886 2904 3033 3085 3095 3274 3329 3382 3406 3435 3636 3697 3706 3754 3797 3890 3965 4022 4037 4052 4078 4098 4331 4423 4552 4572 4779 4842 4862 4911 4922 5114 5150 5326 5364 5617 5652 5758 5850 5920 6081 6106 6113 6293 6351 6362 6456 6476 6485 6532 6730 6810 6857 6886 7052 7094 7232 7306 7321 7563 7568 7612 7625 7689 7751 8126 8173 8223 8384 8401 8403 8476 8626 8713 8771 8845 8930 8966 9033 9135 9162 9189 9194 9357 9391 9509 9521 9527 9586 9790 9853 9864 9943 9949

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-587 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: R. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-587 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Kerala Lottery Department’s official website is www.keralalotteries.com, where participants in Karunya Lottery No. KR-585 can see the results. These results are also available in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to bet, you can get a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any taluka lottery office in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices for the uninitiated: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Now, select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: When a new page appears, click on ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-587 draw must first check the Kerala lottery results, which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number appears in the Gazette, you have 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure you have your ticket and identification with you.

Read all the Latest India News here