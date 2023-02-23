Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Karunya Plus KN-458 Result OUT; Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Karunya Plus KN-458 lucky draw for Thursday, February 23. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PC 679755 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: BENNY M K

Advertisement

Agency No.: Y 2820

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PE 441110 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR

Agency No.: S 4

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 658454 PB 648404

PC 524055 PD 448747

PE 140706 PF 108056

PG 278406 PH 626806

PJ 379781 PK 490462

PL 455641 PM 601751

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PD 679755 PE 679755

PF 679755 PG 679755

PH 679755 PJ 679755

Advertisement

PK 679755 PL 679755

PM 679755

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0721 0911 1538 1845 2355 2433 3075 3795 5000 5105 5716 5937 6621 6863 7502 7578 8039 8594

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1046 1190 1356 1430 2201 2569 2673 3493 3519 3604 3725 3951 4174 4179 5383 5717 5931 6077 6682 6722 6860 6866 6993 7010 7117 7593 8031 8117 8247 8811 8901 9682 9723 9819

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0019 0152 0171 0229 0456 0627 0667 0706 0810 1609 1638 1690 1734 1752 1859 1895 1908 2176 2218 2344 2486 2851 2993 3002 3009 3040 3044 3243 3394 3423 3695 3807 3842 3843 3971 4018 4057 4254 4419 4664 4863 5208 5220 5282 5390 5505 5859 5981 6052 6209 6376 6378 6531 6592 6674 6770 7015 7173 7212 7286 7299 7413 7610 7668 8235 8560 8569 8775 8813 8931 8998 9182 9353 9394 9748 9827 9851 9917 9945 9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0039 0050 0201 0209 0288 0574 0848 0850 0916 1076 1223 1240 1272 1419 1539 1646 1661 1732 1802 1840 1866 1929 1999 2034 2042 2049 2054 2055 2072 2125 2168 2181 2206 2236 2275 2287 2353 2444 2446 2455 2527 2557 2759 2886 2919 2953 3085 3095 3096 3120 3224 3373 3401 3545 3754 3811 4283 4332 4340 4403 4689 4812 4906 5002 5168 5210 5468 5476 6002 6083 6183 6216 6296 6352 6389 6505 6510 6580 6623 6698 6952 6970 7055 7090 7107 7177 7230 7266 7454 7547 7566 7683 7752 7805 7845 7882 7969 7996 8023 8028 8029 8045 8122 8210 8246 8367 8370 8393 8559 8590 8639 8785 9001 9048 9143 9152 9158 9364 9436 9483 9546 9590 9603 9785 9881 9937

ALSO READ: Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 23 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

ALSO READ: DpBOSS Satta King Result for February 23: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Choose “Lottery Result."

STEP 3: A fresh page will open. Choose “View."

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The results of the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-458 can be seen on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com. These findings are also made public in the Kerala Government Gazette. Individuals interested in participating in the lottery can do so by purchasing lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-458 draw should confirm the accuracy of their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Participants have 30 days to come to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity proof if they find their ticket number in the published gazette.

Read all the Latest India News here