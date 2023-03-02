Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-459 Result OUT; Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-459 lucky draw for Thursday, March 2. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and Full List of lucky numbers below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS PT 726145 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: NIZAMUDHEEN J

Agency No.: T 5395

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS PS 748241 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: MUKUNDHAN K

Agency No.: E 6704

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PN 756038 PO 158214

PP 776959 PR 428515

PS 112950 PT 145841

PU 335403 PV 721506

PW 444268 PX 715002

PY 171587 PZ 958456

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

PN 726145 PO 726145

PP 726145 PR 726145

PS 726145 PU 726145

PV 726145 PW 726145

PX 726145 PY 726145

PZ 726145

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0562 0773 1548 1762 1848 5347 5611 6361 6717 7553 7748 8687 8863 8953 8996 9305 9482 9635

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0031 0373 0764 0914 1405 1500 1595 1889 2298 2409 2948 3622 3677 3738 4312 4624 4714 5017 5453 5732 6060 6291 6564 6639 7099 7246 7341 7431 7557 7584 7669 8456 9339 9949

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

7419 9456 2399 7945 2770 3286 9690 4997 4301 2771 7611 0848 9824 9554 5068 8357 7399 5713 4992 8694 7182 9105 3752 6353 8458 6248 8066 3454 0358 4826 9328 3818 6508 7712 0051 2675 5311 4185 6815 6526 9538 8435 7262 7543 4194 9925 5630 3211 8270 6582 6652 4097 6394 0669 5425 6893 0581 6776 4174 2194 7520 6315 0392 2661 1804 5379 7048 5216 5671 9606 3001 0485…

To be continued…

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Select the “Lottery Result" option.

3. Once the new page loads, choose “View."

4. To access the PDF file with the result, click on the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the outcome of the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-459, you may visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette for public announcements.

If you wish to take part in the lottery, you can buy lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state.

Notably, the most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Karunya Plus KN-459 draw, make sure to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the Kerala lottery results that are announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed your win, you have up to 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and proof of identity. This applies only if your ticket number is listed in the published gazette.

