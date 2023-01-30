KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Kerala state lottery department has released the Win-Win W-704 lucky draw results for Monday, January 30. The lottery game was held by the government representatives at 3 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction. The winner in first place will be awarded a huge sum of Rs 75 lakh while the winner in second place will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-704 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

6172 6127 6712 6721

6217 6271 1672 1627

1762 1726 1267 1276

7612 7621 7162 7126

7261 7216 2617 2671

2167 2176 2761 2716

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-704 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-704 LOTTERY RESULTS?

By visiting www.keralalottery.info, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, players in the Win-Win W-704 lottery can view the results. Additionally, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Each Taluk lottery office in the state sells tickets for Rs 40, which candidates can purchase there. The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Register at www.keralalottery.info.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: Click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page and download the PDF.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Win-Win W-704 lottery winners must check their winning tickets against the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette in order to confirm their winnings. If they discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to travel to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

