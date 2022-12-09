Home » News » India » LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad NIRMAL NR-306 Result for December 9; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad NIRMAL NR-306 Result for December 9; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-306 Lottery Result for Friday, December 9. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 09:31 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 306 Today Results: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR 306 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 306 Today Results: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR 306 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR 306 today on Friday, December 9 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-306 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 09.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

6972          6927          6792           6729

RELATED NEWS

6297          6279          9672           9627

9762          9726          9267           9276

7692          7629          7962           7926

7269          7296          2697          2679

2967          2976          2769           2796

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR 306 PRIZE DETAILS

Advertisement

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-306 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-306 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-306 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-306 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 09, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 09:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos