Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-522 Lottery for November 3; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK-522 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. Below is today’s guessing numbers. You can check LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

>Today’s guessing: Winning numbers for Akshaya AK 522 lottery 03.11.2021 Lottery are ending with:

9463 9436 9643 9634

9346 9364 4963 4936

4693 4639 4396 4369

6943 6934 6493 6439

6394 6349 3946 3964

3496 3469 3694 3649

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

The next lucky draw will be conducted on Thursday, November 4 for Karunya Plus KN 393.

