Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-524 Lottery for November 20; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-524 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges.

>Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-524 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department:

>Check out the detailed prize list of Kerala Karunya KR 524 Lottery:

>First prize: Rs 80 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

>Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

>Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

>Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

>Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

>Seventh prize: Rs 500

>Eighth prize: Rs. 100

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also given to one lucky individual of the Kerala Karunya KR 524 Lottery.

The department also provides guessing ticket numbers that can most likely win today’s lottery.

>Check out the predicted winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR 524 Lottery dated 20.11.2021:

2678 2687 2768 2786

2867 2876 6278 6287

6728 6782 6827 6872

7268 7286 7628 7682

7826 7862 8267 8276

8627 8672 8726 8762

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-524 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE TOMORROW

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

