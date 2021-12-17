Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR- 255 Lottery for December 17; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

The Kerala Nirmal NR- 255 lottery will be held today, December 17. The Gorky Bhavan, located in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, will host the lucky draw, and the list of winners of the Nirmal NR- 255 lucky draw will be out by 4 pm. If you have bought the ticket for December 17 Nirmal NR- 255 lottery, you can check the result on the official website of the Kerala lottery department: www.keralalotteryresult.net. The website also live streams the lucky draw as it happens in real-time and the live stream of Thursday’s lucky draw will begin at 3 pm.

>Prize money of Nirmal NR- 255 lottery:

An Rs. 40 ticket of Nirmal NR- 255 lottery, with a little luck by your side, can guide you to win cash prizes up to Rs 70 lakh. Check out the top 6 monetary pries announced in today’s lottery.

>1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000

>2nd prize: Rs 10,00,000

>3rd prize: Rs 1,00,000

>4th prize: Rs 5,000

>5th prize: Rs 1,000

>6th prize: Rs 500

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given out today.

If you win any spot in Nirmal NR- 255 December 17 lottery, get a hold of the Kerala Government Gazette, wherein the result gets published. Tally your ticket number with the winning list. If you are eligible to claim the cash prize, surrender the tickets to the state lottery department, along with identification proof.

Remember, you have only 30 days to complete the authentication process. In case you don’t submit the documents and the lottery ticket to the department, within the stipulated period, the ticket will stand invalid, hence, no monetary rewards will be given out.

Please note, if your prize money is more than Rs 5,000, you have to report to a bank or government lottery office to claim the prize. But if the prize money is Rs 5,000 or less than that, you can surrender the ticket at any lottery shop.

