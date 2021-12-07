Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-290 Lottery for December 7; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

>KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-290 LOTTERY RESULT 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-290 today on Tuesday, December 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-290 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

>The guessing winning numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS- 290 lottery 07.12.2021 are ending with:

4691 4619 4961 4916

4169 4196 6491 6419

6941 6914 6149 6194

9461 9416 9641 9614

9146 9164 1469 1496

1649 1694 1946 1964

>HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-290 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

>CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

>PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

>LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

>A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

>CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

https://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

>KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83

Here is a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

