LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-308 Lucky Numbers for April 12; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-308 Lucky Numbers for April 12; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-308 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Tuesday, April 12 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:21 IST

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-308 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-308 today on Tuesday, April 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000.

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-308 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200
  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-308 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

2539          2593         2359         2395

2953          2935         5239         5293

5329          5392         5923         5932

3259          3295         3529         3592

3925          3952         9253         9235

9523           9532        9325        9352

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-308 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-308 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-308 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-308 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY

Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Ticket prize: Rs 250

1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

April 12, 2022, 11:21 IST