LIVE Kerala Nirmal NR-272 Lottery Winning Numbers for April 15 on Vishu; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-272 Today Results: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-272 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Nirmal NR-272 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Friday, April 15 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:55 IST

KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Here’s your chance to become lakhpati on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Nirmal NR-272 today on Friday, April 15 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

2567       2576        2657        2675

2756       2765        5267        5276

5627        5672       5726        5762

6257        6275       6527        6572

6725        6752        7256        7265

7526        7562        7625        7652

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-272 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-272 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-272 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Ticket prize: Rs 250

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

first published: April 15, 2022, 11:55 IST