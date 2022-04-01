Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 270 Winning Numbers for April 1; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

The first lucky draw for the month of April, Nirmal NR 270, will be conducted today. The Kerala state lottery department will roll out the list of winners of Nirmal NR 270 lucky draw by the afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lucky draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The winners of today’s lottery will get to lay their hands on some exciting prizes, upto Rs 70 lakh.

Ticket winning the first prize for Friday’s lucky draw will have a claim of over Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner of the Nirmal NR 270 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh, followed by Rs 1 lakh cash prize for the third spot winner of the lucky draw.

Check out the remaining prizes of the Nirmal NR 270 lucky draw:

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 5,00

7th Prize: Rs. 100

The Kerala State Lottery Department also gives out a consolation prize to only one lucky winner, which is of Rs 8000. Participants of Friday’s lottery can visit the official website to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real-time. How? The live streaming of the Nirmal NR 270 lottery will start at 3 pm, which is an hour before the complete list of lottery winners gets rolled out on the website.

If you find your ticket numbers in the winning list of Nirmal NR 270 lucky draw, it is advised that you first verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results, that get published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case your lottery ticket number matches with any of the published numbers in the Gazette, the ticket-holders will have to head to the respective lottery office, and surrender their ticket along with some valid id proof.

It is important to note that participants have only 30 days, from the day of the result announcement, to submit the winning ticket and claim the prize.

