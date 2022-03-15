Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS 304 Winning Numbers for March 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to announce the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS 304 lucky draw at 4 pm today. For the March 15 lucky draw, the lottery department will start revealing the name of the winners live from 3 pm at the official website of the Kerala lottery, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The state lottery department of Kerala organises the lucky draw Sthree Sakthi every week. Similarly, the department conducts six mega bumper lotteries in a year. On Tuesday, the lucky draw SS 304 is being organised at the Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of winners will be available on the official site of the Kerala lottery department at 4 pm today.

The prize money varies for first, second, and third place holders. The lucky winner who gets the first prize for the Sthree Sakthi lottery gets to win an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize for today’s lottery is Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize is Rs 5,000 only. Few lucky participants get a chance of winning a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Participants can claim their prize money within 30 days of the result announcement. The office for claiming the prize money varies as per the amount. Participants winning an amount less than or equal to Rs 1 lakh will need to visit the district lottery offices to claim their prize. However, people whose prize money ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh will need to collect it from the office of the deputy director. The winners of more than Rs 20 lakh lottery prize can claim their money from Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

The prize money handed over to the winners goes through a tax deduction process as well. Therefore, the amount won and the amount credited may vary.

