Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-345 Winning Numbers for December 27; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-345 Result for Tuesday, December 27. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 11:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-345 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-345 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-345 today on Tuesday, December 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-345 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 27.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

1893           1839           1983            1938

1389           1398           8193            8139

8913           8931           8319            8391

9183           9138           9813            9831

9318           9381           3189            3198

3819           3891           3918            3981

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-345 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-345 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-345 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-345 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-345 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published: December 27, 2022, 11:08 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 11:08 IST
