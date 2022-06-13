LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win-Win W-672 Winning Numbers for June 13; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA WIN-WIN W-672 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win-Win W-672 today on Monday, June 13 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.
KERALA WIN-WIN W-672 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-672 LOTTERY RESULTS?
CHECK LIVE UPDATES OF WIN-WIN W-672 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win-Win W-672 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Win-Win W-672 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
