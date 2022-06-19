LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-4 Winning Numbers for June 19; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-4 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-4 today on Sunday, June 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 1 crore, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000.

KERALA KARUNYA KR-550 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

Advertisement

First Prize: Rs 1 crore Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh Third Prize: Rs 5,000 Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000 Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 500 Seventh Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

7489 7498 7849 7894

7948 7984 4789 4798

4879 4897 4978 4987

8749 8794 8479 8497

8974 8947 9748 9784

9478 9487 9874 9847

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-4 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check Live Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-4 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-4 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-4 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON JULY 17

Monsoon Bumper draw will be held on July 17 in 6 Series MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MG

First prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.