Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-550 Winning Numbers for June 11; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR-550 Winning Numbers for June 11; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-550 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-550 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-550 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-550 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya KR-550 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Saturday, June 11 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 12:09 IST

KERALA KARUNYA KR-550 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-550 today on Saturday, June 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA KARUNYA KR-550 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  1. First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  2. Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  3. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  4. Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  5. Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  6. Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
  7. Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
  8. Seventh Prize: Rs 500
  9. Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

7590           7509         7950         7905

7059           7095         5790          5709

5970            5907         5079         5097

9750            9705         9570         9507

9075            9057         0759         0795

0579            0597         0975          0957

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-550 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-550 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-550 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

  1. Winners of Karunya KR-550 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
  3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
  4. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
  5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

